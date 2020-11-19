Menu
William Magers
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 30, 1931
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Marine Corps
William Magers's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Auxter Funeral Home in Bellevue, OH .

Published by Auxter Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bellevue City Cemetery
Cemetery Street, Bellevue, Ohio 44811
Funeral services provided by:
Auxter Funeral Home
