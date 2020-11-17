A resident of Blackridge, age 82, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.



Beloved husband of Mary Anne (Mallinson) Marchl for 58 wonderful years.



Loving father of Rev. William H. (Laura) Marchl, III of Shadyside and Susan (Raymond) Young of Plum Boro.



Cherished grandfather of William H. Marchl, IV, Peter William Young, Elizabeth Ruby Young, and Caroline Grace Marchl.



Dear brother-in-law of William (the late Anne) Mallinson.



Bill was a 1956 graduate of Johnstown High School. After graduating, he went on to attend the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a B.A. in Fine Arts in 1960. Bill was then accepted to the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and received his Medical Doctorate in the year 1964 with a focus in Child Psychiatry. He then served a one year internship at Montefiore Hospital in Oakland. When his internship concluded, Bill began a 2-year term serving as a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at both the University of Pittsburgh Child Guidance Center and the Western Psychiatric Center. Bill fulfilled his military obligation in the U.S. Public Health Service from 1968-1970 serving as a psychiatrist at Englewood Colorado Federal Youth Center in CO. He also owned and operated his own psychiatry private practice on Shady Avenue in Shadyside. Aside from his profession, Bill could be described as a simple, humble, spiritual and family-oriented man. He was a devout member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in the Highland Park area, the Pittsburgh Academy of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Alumni Association. To many throughout Pittsburgh, he may best be remembered as the "Doctor of Feelings" from the Neighborhood of Make Believe in Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood. Bill was honored to appear in several episodes of the famous children's program. He always felt the strong need to give back to the medical profession. One way he did so was to compose the script for "Scope and Scalpel," which was a play performed by Bill and several fellow physicians, which all proceeds went to benefit incoming Pitt medical students. Bill's greatest gift in life was his family, and he was not shy to proclaim that he treasured the memories shared with them more than anything, especially with his grandchildren whom he adored.



Bill was laid to rest privately in Homewood Cemetery.



Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choosing in memory of Bill.

