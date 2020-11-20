Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Marchl
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1938
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
University Of Pittsburgh
William Marchl's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home in East Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
DT
November 18, 2020