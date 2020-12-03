Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Martin
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1928
DIED
December 1, 2020
William Martin's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home in Wayne, WV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Johnson Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152, Wayne, West Virginia 25570
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.