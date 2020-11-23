Menu
William Matheson
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1938
DIED
October 30, 2020
William Matheson's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenicare Funeral Home in Salt Lake City, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenicare Funeral Home website.

Published by Serenicare Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ
1745 North 2300 West, Farr West, Utah 84404
Nov
6
Graveside service
12:15p.m.
Warren / West Warren Cemetery
750 North 6700 West, Ogden, Utah 84404
Funeral services provided by:
Serenicare Funeral Home
