William McConnell
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1949
DIED
November 3, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
William McConnell's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS .

William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riemann Family Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home - Long Beach
19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, Mississippi 39560
Nov
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home - Long Beach
19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, Mississippi 39560
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
November 25, 2020