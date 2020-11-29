William Merrill's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care in Milton, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care website.
Published by Dale Ranck Funeral & Cremation Care on Nov. 29, 2020.
