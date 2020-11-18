William Miller's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. website.
Published by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. on Nov. 18, 2020.
