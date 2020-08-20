William E. Moore
William Moore, 90, of Wilkins Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah; daughters, Gloria (Jim) Urban, Althy Moore, Margie Norris, Kimberly Dove, and Kerri (Randy) Branch; grandchildren, Debra and Jennie Urban, Gloria (Greg) Lewis, Rebecca (Tim) Gunsell, John Monck, Gena (Jeremy) Permar, Zain and Zack Siddiqui, and Jonathan Branch. Also survived by eight great grandchildren. A member of the Marine Corps League (Forbes Trail), Bill was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Marine Corps 1st Division where he was highly decorated with the Silver Star and four Purple Hearts, among others. He was also one of the Chosin Few. Semper Fi. Friends will be received Sunday, August 23rd from 2-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 24th at 11 a.m. at the Norwin Christian Church, 9610 Barnes Lake Rd, Irwin, PA 15642 (Everyone please meet at church) Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.