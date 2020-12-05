William Mouradian's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home in Jamaica Plain, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home website.
Published by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
