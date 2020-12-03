Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Muello
1929 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1929
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Disabled American Veterans
William Muello's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Homes in Braintree, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peck Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Peck Funeral Homes on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Peck Funeral Home - Braintree
516 Washington Street, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184
Dec
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blue Hill Cemetery
700 West Street, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184
Funeral services provided by:
Peck Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mr. Muello,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
December 3, 2020