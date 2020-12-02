Menu
William Myers
1957 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1957
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
William Myers's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
PLMS Club
600 Constitution Blvd., New Kensington, Pennsylvania
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Winnie Fleming sr
Friend
November 22, 2020