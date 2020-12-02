Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Newman
1949 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1949
DIED
November 21, 2020
William Newman's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor in Durham, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street, Durham, North Carolina 27707
Dec
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Salisbury (NC) National Cemetery
Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, North Carolina 28144
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.