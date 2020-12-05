William Norman's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cremations of Arkansas in Little Rock, AR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cremations of Arkansas website.
Published by Cremations of Arkansas on Dec. 5, 2020.
