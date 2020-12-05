Menu
William O'Rourke
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1935
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
General Electric
William O'Rourke's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Morris Funeral Home in Southborough, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Morris Funeral Home website.

Published by Morris Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morris Funeral Home
December 5, 2020