William Oldham
1971 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1971
DIED
November 30, 2020
William Oldham's passing at the age of 49 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton in Dayton, OH .

Published by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel - Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417
Dec
5
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel - Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417
Funeral services provided by:
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
GUEST BOOK
