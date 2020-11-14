Menu
William Outlaw
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1939
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
united methodist church
William Outlaw's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD .

Published by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hurlock United Methodist Church
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Hurlock United Methodist Church
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gail Piner
Family
November 13, 2020
Dear Dad

The moment that you left me
My heart was split in two
One side was filled with memories
The other side died with you
I often lay awake at night
When the world is fast asleep
And take a walk down memory lane
With tears upon my cheek
Remembering you is easy
I do it every day
But missing you is a heartache
That never goes away
I hold you tightly within in my heart
And there you will remain
Forever
May You Rest In Paradise
Love Lisa





Lisa Hicks
Daughter
November 13, 2020