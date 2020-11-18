Menu
William Padgett
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1956
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
William Padgett's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets Funeral Home in Lowell, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheets Funeral Home website.

Published by Sheets Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services
604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, Indiana 46356
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets Funeral Home
