William Phillips's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by English Funeral Chapel in Coeur d'Alene, ID .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the English Funeral Chapel website.
Published by English Funeral Chapel on Nov. 19, 2020.
