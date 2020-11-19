Menu
William Phillips
1942 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1942
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Seabees
William Phillips's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by English Funeral Chapel in Coeur d'Alene, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the English Funeral Chapel website.

Published by English Funeral Chapel on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
English Funeral Chapel
1133 N. 4th St, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814
Funeral services provided by:
English Funeral Chapel
