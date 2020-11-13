Menu
William Poore
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1948
DIED
November 10, 2020
William Poore's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane, Magnolia, KY 42757
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
9025 New Jackson Hwy., Magnolia, Kentucky 42757
