William Pratt
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1943
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
united states coast guard
William Pratt's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Countryside Funeral Home website.

Published by Countryside Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Florida National Cemetery
6502 SW 102 Ave, Bushnell, Florida 33513
Funeral services provided by:
Countryside Funeral Home
