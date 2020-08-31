Menu
William Benjamin Ransom Sr.
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1929
DIED
August 29, 2020
William Benjamin Ransom, Sr.

Age 91 of North Versailles, passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Joy Marlene (Cassada) Ransom. Loving father of William Benjamin Ransom, Jr., Clyde W. (Liz) Ransom, Pamela Jean Armbrust, Sherry Lynn Prindle, and Donna Rae Ransom. Proud grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 23. Also survived by his brothers, Alfred and Bob Ransom. Preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Anna (Trayler) Ransom; and five brothers and two sisters. Burial will be private at Restland Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). www.jobefuneralhome.com.

