William Retired
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1934
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
William Retired's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home website.

Published by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
400 Murchison Rd., Spring Lake, North Carolina 28390
Funeral services provided by:
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
