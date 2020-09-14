Age 91, of Brookline, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice M. (Coyne) Roach; loving father of Janet (Michael) Caporizzo, Glenn P. Roach, Billy J. (Jan) Roach and Marti E. Roach; caring grandfather of Michael, Christina, Corey and Ciara.
Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Wednesday 3-7PM, where a blessing service will be held on Thursday at 11AM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. Interment to follow with military honors at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- Brookline, 708 Brookline Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15226, https://www.carnegielibrary.org/clp_location/brookline/
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.