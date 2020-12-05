William Russo's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maloney Funeral Home in Winsted, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maloney Funeral Home website.
Published by Maloney Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
