William Scantland
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1935
DIED
December 1, 2020
William Scantland's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel in South Bend, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel website.

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel
3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, Indiana 46614
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
