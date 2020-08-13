William Russell Schmidt, M.D.
1934 ~ 2020
William Russell Schmidt, M.D. died on August 4, 2020. He was born in Bottineau, N.D. in 1934, delivered into this world by his maternal grandfather Dr. Alexander Russell MacKay. William "Bill" grew up in North Dakota and Nebraska, moving to Utah during high school. He attended the University of Utah and Knox College in Illinois; while at Knox he ran a photographic service for the college and graduated, cum laude, in 1956 with degrees in English, Philosophy and pre-Med.
He met Gailor Ann Longworth during his years at Knox and married her in 1957. William went on to earn his M.D. degree from the University of Utah in 1961, complete an internship in Internal Medicine and then a residency in Neurology. He served two years as Captain in the Army Medical Corps where he was assigned Assistant Chief of Neurology at Letterman Hospital in San Francisco. He was awarded the U.S. Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service and the National Defense Service Medal. Subsequently, William practiced Neurology in Ogden Utah for 33 years, at the same time holding a teaching appointment at the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City.
He was a staff member at both McKay Hospital and St Benedict's Hospital where he served as Chief of Staff in 1975 to 76. He was a board member for the Sheltered Workshop for handicapped individuals as well as several other medical-related organizations. He was an active Rotarian, serving as President of the Rotary Club of Ogden and was later a member of the Rossmoor Rotary Club in California and the Rotary Club of Redmond, Washington. Continuing his interest in photography while in Ogden, William had several joint art shows of his photography and Gailor's paintings. After retirement in 1999 he followed his passion for wooden boats, a heritage, no doubt, from his sea-going ancestors, and restored several antique Chris-Crafts in addition to his beloved Tollycraft.
Dr. Schmidt is survived by his wife, Gailor; and three sons, William Jr. (Alexandra) of Chicago; Thomas (Jennifer) of Redmond, Washington; David (Jodi) of Whitefish, Montana; and seven grandchildren, Grace, Laurel, Camilla, Russell, Norah, Macie and Clive.
Family graveside services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.