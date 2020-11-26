William Schroeder's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Home in Aiken, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cole Funeral Home website.
Published by Cole Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
