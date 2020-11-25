William Skaggs's passing at the age of 56 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Doughty Calhoun O'Meara in Bakersfield, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Doughty Calhoun O'Meara website.
Published by Doughty Calhoun O'Meara on Nov. 25, 2020.
