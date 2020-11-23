Menu
William Smith
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1947
DIED
January 1, 2020
William Smith's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home website.

Published by Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home
1701 Goodnight Blvd, Wills Point, Texas 75169
Oct
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Myrtle Springs Cemetery
Van Zandt County, Canton, Texas 75103
Funeral services provided by:
Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home
