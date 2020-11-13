Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Smoyer
1944 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1944
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
national cemetery of the alleghenies
wounded warrior project
William Smoyer's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home
2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15227
Nov
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home
2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15227
Nov
17
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home
2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15227
Funeral services provided by:
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.