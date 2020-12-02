Menu
William Spivey
1956 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1956
DIED
November 25, 2020
William Spivey's passing at the age of 63 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home website.

Published by Wayne Boze Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pat Boze Memorial Chapel of Wayne Boze Funeral Home
1826 US-287 BUS, Waxahachie, Texas 75165
Dec
1
Committal
3:30p.m.
Waxahachie City Cemetery
400 South Hawkins, Waxahachie, Texas 75165
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
December 2, 2020