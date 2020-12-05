Menu
William Straube
1969 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1969
DIED
November 30, 2020
William Straube's passing at the age of 51 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn in Glen Ellyn, IL .

Published by Leonard Memorial Home - Glen Ellyn on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Colleen Tisil
December 3, 2020
If this is a duplicate, I apologize, I thought I submitted this. I wanted to say how sorry I was to hear of Bill's passing. He was taken way too young. Big hugs Rhonda, this is a hard one... I remember Bill as having a mellow, quiet presence and he usually had a friendly, half smile on his face. He was a truly a nice guy and was very loyal to his high school buddies. His presence will be missed for sure. Hugs Rhonda.
Ann Schluter Kowaliczko
Classmate
December 3, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Bill's passing, he was way too young. Rhonda, big hug - I'm so sorry... May you find comfort in your memories together. I remember Bill as one of the most mellow, nicest guys from high school. He was like a quiet presence and usually had that half smile on his face. He was a good man and a loyal friend to his high school buddies. I always enjoyed seeing you two at Art's annual fish fry and catching up. My sincerest and heartfelt sympathies.
Ann Schluter Kowaliczko
Classmate
December 3, 2020
Scott Jager
December 3, 2020
So so sorry for your loss, my deepest condolences.
Glenbard West. Class is 86
Holly (Rieber) Wehrle
Classmate
December 2, 2020
Michael Abbott
Friend
December 1, 2020
Michael Abbott
Friend
December 1, 2020
I will always remember Bill as such a nice guy and very genuine in high school. He always seemed to have a smile! Im so sorry for your loss Rhonda.
Cheryl McEntyre Graham
Classmate
December 1, 2020