William Thompson
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1930
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
William Thompson's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
2479 Antioch Church Rd, Dewy Rose, Georgia 30634
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
2479 Antioch Church Rd, Dewy Rose, Georgia 30634
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
November 27, 2020