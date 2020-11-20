Menu
William Tinsley
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1951
DIED
November 17, 2020
William Tinsley's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home website.

Published by Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel
612 M.L. King Drive, Lafayette, Alabama 36862
Funeral services provided by:
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home
