William Turner
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1932
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
United States Navy
William Turner's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perfetti Funeral Home - Sorento in Sorento, IL .

Published by Perfetti Funeral Home - Sorento on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home
201 S. Main St., Sorento, Illinois 62086
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home
201 S. Main St., Sorento, Illinois 62086
Funeral services provided by:
Perfetti Funeral Home - Sorento
