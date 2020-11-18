Menu
William Ulerich
1951 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1951
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Cub Scouts
Little League
William Ulerich's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel website.

Published by Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
