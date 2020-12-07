Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Weirich
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 8, 1935
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
William Weirich's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crawford Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Crawford Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052
Funeral services provided by:
Crawford Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.