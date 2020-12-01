William Welch's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Point Funeral Home - Clearwater in Clearwater, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Point Funeral Home - Clearwater website.
Published by Sunset Point Funeral Home - Clearwater on Dec. 1, 2020.
