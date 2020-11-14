Menu
William Wheeler
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1934
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
William Wheeler's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parks Funeral Home website.

Published by Parks Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Parks Funeral Home Inc.
130 West First North Street, Summerville, South Carolina
Nov
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483
Funeral services provided by:
Parks Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about the passing of Bill. In the short time I was around him he always had a smile on his face and loved being around his family. Rest in Peace
Veronica Cashwell
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020