William White
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1936
DIED
November 22, 2020
William White's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beggs Funeral Home in Thomson, GA .

Published by Beggs Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by:
Beggs Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
