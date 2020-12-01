William Williamson's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home in Norwich, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home website.
Published by Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.