William Windom
1933 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1933
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Army
William Windom's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Wake
12:00p.m.
Pennington Community Center
1731 Scenic Hwy NE, Pennington, Minnesota 56663
Nov
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Pennington Community Center
1731 Scenic Hwy NE, Pennington, Minnesota 56663
