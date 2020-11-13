Menu
William Wolford
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1930
DIED
November 9, 2020
William Wolford's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 09, 2020

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc. website.

Published by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA 17225
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, Pennsylvania
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
