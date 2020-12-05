Menu
William Woodburn
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1927
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
US Steel
William Woodburn's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rabe-Cheman Funeral Home & Cremations, LLC in Donora, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rabe-Cheman Funeral Home & Cremations, LLC website.

Published by Rabe-Cheman Funeral Home & Cremations, LLC on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
