William Yarberry
1943 - 2020
August 27, 1943
November 23, 2020
Bethlehem Steel
United Methodist Church
William Yarberry's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY .

Published by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Nov
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
STOTTS-PHELPS-McQUEARY FUNERAL HOME
210 GREENSBURG STREET, COLUMBIA, Kentucky 42728
Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home
