William Yundt
1919 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1919
DIED
November 25, 2020
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Meals On Wheels
US Army
William Yundt's passing at the age of 100 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc in Reading, PA .

Published by Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Forest Hills Memorial Park
, Reiffton, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
November 29, 2020