William Zehner
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1958
DIED
November 9, 2020
William Zehner's passing at the age of 62 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone Funeral Home - Evansville website.

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:45p.m.
Live Stream - www.boonefuneralhome.net , select your loved one's obituary, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click Life Stream
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
