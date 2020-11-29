Menu
William Zimmerman
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1941
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
American Legion
William Zimmerman's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by De Witt Funeral Home in Hastings, NE .

Published by De Witt Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
DeWitt Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1247 North Burlington Avenue, Hastings, Nebraska 68901
Funeral services provided by:
De Witt Funeral Home
