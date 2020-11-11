Menu
Willie Allen
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1934
DIED
November 7, 2020
Willie Allen's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Bailey's Chapel Cemetery
US72E Left on Cty Rd 71 then Left on Cty Rd 170, Killen, Alabama 35645
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
